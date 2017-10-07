Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) Holdings Maintained by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC maintained its stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Kindred Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 1.96% of Kindred Biosciences worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,386,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,397,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 226,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 272,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 153,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kindred Biosciences Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/kindred-biosciences-inc-kin-holdings-maintained-by-ecor1-capital-llc.html.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 600,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ KIN) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,537 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $225.48 million. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Aegis initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.