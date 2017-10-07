Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,904,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 19,733,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 56.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,683,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,039 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 49.5% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,086,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,309 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 164.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,192,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,772 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,236.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,240.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) opened at 19.02 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

