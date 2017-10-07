Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

Press coverage about Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keysight Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.9484493254928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) opened at 41.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.38 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $614,215.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gasparian sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $111,523.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

