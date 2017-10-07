KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDD. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on 3D Systems Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded 3D Systems Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised 3D Systems Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) opened at 13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. 3D Systems Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company’s market cap is $1.53 billion.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. 3D Systems Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Corporation will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vyomesh Joshi purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Corporation by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 120,121 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Corporation by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 19,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Corporation by 436.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 63,337 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Corporation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 406,892 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Corporation by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,322 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems Corporation

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

