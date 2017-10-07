KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of Twitter from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.22 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) opened at 17.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $13.08 billion. Twitter has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Twitter had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $167,561.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,636,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,873,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,253,600 shares of company stock worth $40,779,711. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $7,521,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $7,169,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Twitter by 77.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Twitter by 17.4% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,553,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 822,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

