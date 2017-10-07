KeyCorp (KEY) Position Raised by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Craig A. Buffie sold 31,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $565,243.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $188,968.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,540 and sold 259,409 shares valued at $4,794,449. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 0.43% on Friday, reaching $18.69. 11,723,605 shares of the company were exchanged. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.62%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS AG upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

