Kellogg Company (K) Stake Raised by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kellogg by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 862,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 618,694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 126,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) opened at 62.40 on Friday. Kellogg Company has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $78.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 70.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg Company will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.74%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

