Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMDA. ValuEngine cut Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kamada from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.
Kamada (NASDAQ KMDA) opened at 4.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $177.65 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.61.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Kamada’s revenue was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kamada will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Kamada by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, which develops, produces and markets therapeutics, based on chromatographic purification technology. It offers bio-therapeutics for human use, such as specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins, and other prescription medicines. The Company’s product line includes intravenous AAT for chronic replacement therapy in individuals with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies infection; KamRho-D IM for prophylaxis of Rh hemolytic disease of the newborn; KamRho-D IV for treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and IVIG, a replacement therapy in primary and secondary immune therapy.
