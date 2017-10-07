KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KalVista Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.9538465067139 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) traded up 3.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $70.42 million. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,191.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 25,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $207,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,876,027 shares in the company, valued at $23,065,736.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,843. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

