Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News headlines about Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kadmon Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5778449264976 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on Kadmon Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kadmon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) opened at 3.77 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $195.46 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings will post ($1.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadmon Holdings news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 349,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $909,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $34,294 and have sold 687,073 shares valued at $1,863,337.

Kadmon Holdings Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases.

