Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Stake Lowered by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 179,156 shares during the quarter. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $147,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,607 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,055.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $91,736.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) opened at 28.43 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

