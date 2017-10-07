Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank Ag set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Jungheinrich AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich AG in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich AG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.20 ($41.41).

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) traded down 1.687% on Friday, reaching €38.293. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of €3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.00. Jungheinrich AG has a 52-week low of €24.34 and a 52-week high of €40.50.

Jungheinrich AG Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The companys Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

