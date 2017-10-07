Jump Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs (SPXU)

Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs (NYSEARCA:SPXU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,570,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs (NYSEARCA SPXU) traded up 0.30% on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,820 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

About ProShares UltraPro Shrt S&P 500 ProShrs

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

