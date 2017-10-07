JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Simmons First National Corporation worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 49,773.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,799,000 after purchasing an additional 256,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 1,333.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 229,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,502 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National Corporation alerts:

In other news, Director Eugene Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $61,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Kirkland sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $2,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,173.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,802 shares of company stock worth $9,631,084 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on Simmons First National Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National Corporation in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Simmons First National Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) opened at 58.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Simmons First National Corporation had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Corporation will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/jpmorgan-chase-co-lowers-position-in-simmons-first-national-corporation-sfnc.html.

Simmons First National Corporation Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.