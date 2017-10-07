JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 15,615.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 666,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,870,000 after purchasing an additional 662,110 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 110.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut QTS Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) opened at 53.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.32 and a beta of 0.45. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $56.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $107.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.00%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 682,576 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $37,029,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James H. Reinhart sold 3,545 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $195,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,541 shares of company stock worth $39,756,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. Its data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.

