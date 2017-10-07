JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 54,324 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) opened at 35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $244.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

