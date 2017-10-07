Jones Energy, Inc. (JONE) Major Shareholder Metalmark Capital Ii Llc Sells 143,081 Shares

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE) major shareholder Metalmark Capital Ii Llc sold 143,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $231,791.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Jones Energy, Inc. (JONE) traded down 4.19% on Friday, reaching $1.60. 954,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Jones Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm’s market cap is $116.41 million.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 79.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. Jones Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Energy, Inc. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JONE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Jones Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Energy during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 382.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Energy during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

