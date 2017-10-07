Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ JOUT) opened at 73.07 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $718.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90.

Get Johnson Outdoors Inc. alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.63. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post $3.49 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/johnson-outdoors-inc-jout-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-12th.html.

In other news, Director Terry E. London sold 1,127 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $67,405.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,077 shares of company stock worth $322,834. 28.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Forward View reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment’s brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment’s brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.