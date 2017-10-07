Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Given a $147.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company set a $147.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.79.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.22. 2,469,506 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.32 and a 1-year high of $137.08.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.
In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 130,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,837,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,642,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.
