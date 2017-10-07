Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC continued to hold its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 133,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,171,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,434,000 after purchasing an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,968,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nomura cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Instinet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) opened at 54.18 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

