Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

SNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) opened at 19.38 on Tuesday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/jefferies-group-llc-reiterates-hold-rating-for-senior-housing-properties-trust-snh.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5,222.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,977,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 58.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,728,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,184,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,007 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 37.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,938,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,219,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,453,000 after purchasing an additional 946,324 shares during the last quarter.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.