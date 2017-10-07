Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Jefferies Group LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $93.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ GILD) traded down 1.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,031 shares. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post $8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

In other news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,726,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,570,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,407,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,191,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

