Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SS&C Technologies Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 655,527 shares. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.33 million. SS&C Technologies Holdings had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings will post $1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 14,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.62 per share, with a total value of $522,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,100. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings in the first quarter worth about $13,911,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings in the second quarter worth about $263,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 24.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 502,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings by 302.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies Holdings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of software products and software-enabled services that allow financial services providers to automate complex business processes and manage their information processing requirements. The Company’s portfolio of software products and software-enabled services allows its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling, middle-office functions, such as portfolio management and reporting, and back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing.

