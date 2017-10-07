Jefferies Group LLC Raises Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Price Target to $3.50

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Group LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE OZM) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 413,968 shares. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm’s market cap is $676.05 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 55.73% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

