Jefferies Group LLC Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV) a €216.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group LLC set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. set a €205.70 ($242.00) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €190.14 ($223.70).

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA ALV) opened at 193.049 on Tuesday. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €134.12 and a 52 week high of €194.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €184.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of €86.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.744.

