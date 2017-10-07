Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6,656.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975,888 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $193,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,276.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,714,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969,140 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,379,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,649,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 668,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,839,000 after acquiring an additional 629,604 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 577,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after acquiring an additional 435,064 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) traded up 0.12% on Friday, reaching $66.65. 724,565 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.67. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post $5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.73%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $386,009.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen E. Shaff sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,907. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

