Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,717,509 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13,584.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,717,509 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.11% of Republic Services worth $238,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 31.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 609,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 146,933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Republic Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,320,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) opened at 63.18 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $67.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,493,258.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,289,052.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $420,878.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $2,854,922. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

