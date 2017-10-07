Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,273,498 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11,779.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273,498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.50% of Global Payments worth $207,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,284,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,880 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 259,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $800,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,432.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $58,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,277 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) traded up 0.17% on Friday, hitting $96.95. 629,537 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.76 million. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

