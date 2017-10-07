Jaime Ellertson Purchases 17,863 Shares of Hvivo PLC (HVO) Stock

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) insider Jaime Ellertson purchased 17,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £13,397.25 ($17,770.59).

Jaime Ellertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Jaime Ellertson purchased 16,888 shares of Hvivo PLC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,030.32 ($19,936.76).

Shares of Hvivo PLC (HVO) opened at 61.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.90. Hvivo PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 63.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 239.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 48.04 million.

Hvivo PLC (LON:HVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported GBX (9.90) (($0.13)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 392 million for the quarter. Hvivo PLC had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 73.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hvivo PLC will post ($17.00) EPS for the current year.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Hvivo PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

About Hvivo PLC

hVIVO plc, formerly Retroscreen Virology Group plc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in a life sciences business pioneering a technology platform of human disease models to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), asthma and common cold.

