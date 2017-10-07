J P Morgan Chase & Co Initiates Coverage on Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (OTC:FWONK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One (OTC FWONK) opened at 40.45 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Co. – Series C Liberty Formula One has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company’s market capitalization is $7.56 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

