J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Stake Held by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 158.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. by 36.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) opened at 131.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.75. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $102.81 and a 12-month high of $143.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. J & J Snack Foods Corp. had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post $4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a range of snack foods and beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. Its portfolio of products includes soft pretzels, frozen beverages, frozen juice treats and desserts, stuffed sandwiches, burritos, churros, fruit pies, funnel cakes, cookies and bakery goods, and other snack foods and drinks.

