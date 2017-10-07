J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Receives GBX 988.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.69 ($13.37).

JDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on J D Wetherspoon plc from GBX 875 ($11.61) to GBX 950 ($12.60) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.25) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.93) price objective for the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.88) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) traded down 2.42% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1252.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,958 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,137.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,035.73. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 810.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,296.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.33 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from J D Wetherspoon plc’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

In other news, insider Nigel Connor sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,237 ($16.41), for a total value of £6,754.02 ($8,958.77). Also, insider John Hutson bought 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of £154,970.28 ($205,558.14). Insiders have acquired a total of 12,162 shares of company stock valued at $15,536,032 in the last ninety days.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

