iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Holdings Lifted by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) opened at 94.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $81.74 and a one year high of $94.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.7277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

