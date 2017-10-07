Iowa State Bank Raises Stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Chevron Corporation comprises approximately 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron Corporation by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 150,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 131,798 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corporation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 1.31% on Friday, hitting $117.03. 3,533,322 shares of the stock traded hands. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Chevron Corporation Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

