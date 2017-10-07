Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil Sells 1,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) traded down 0.82% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,199 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.07 and a beta of 3.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $60.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $104.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.17) EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $10,187,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 170,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

