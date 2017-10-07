Investors Sell TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) on Strength (TJX)

Traders sold shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) on strength during trading on Thursday. $25.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.27 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $73.81

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.41%.

In other TJX Companies, Inc. (The) news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,869,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

