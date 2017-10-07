Investors Buy Shares of Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $49.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.53 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Southwest Airlines had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Southwest Airlines traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $58.29

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.76 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Vetr downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,326. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

