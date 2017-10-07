Investors Buy Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSE:LQD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $101.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.31 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.48 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $121.05

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,392,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,867,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,355,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 1,465.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,379,000.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

