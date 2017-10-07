Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) opened at 12.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $13.70.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The Trust invests approximately 80% of its assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment.

