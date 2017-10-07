Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) opened at 7.93 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek to provide current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. It invests primarily in municipal securities rated BB or better by Standard & Poor’s or Ba or better by Moody’s, or if not rated, securities it determines to be of comparable quality at the time of investment.

