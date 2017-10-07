Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.34

News stories about Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco High Income Trust II earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9580426826819 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

INVESCO VAN KAMPEN HIGH INCOME TRUST II, formerly Invesco High Income Trust II, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders’ capital, through investment in a professionally managed portfolio of income producing fixed-income securities.

