Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.17

News headlines about Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intuitive Surgical earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.7377271940984 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ ISRG) traded up 198.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.47. 889,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.39. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $203.57 and a one year high of $367.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $756.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.51 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post $23.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $353.33 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,025.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Curet Myriam sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.20, for a total transaction of $1,142,140.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $21,923,487. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

