Intuit (INTU) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intuit earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.564851553382 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. First Analysis raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS AG downgraded Intuit to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Intuit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) opened at 144.18 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $103.22 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.19. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Intuit had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 82.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 28,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $4,100,337.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Neil Williams sold 184,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $26,046,789.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,194 shares of company stock valued at $151,162,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

