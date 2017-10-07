Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $725,000 in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Stock

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,497 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 946,254 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States. It operates through hotel ownership segment. It owns primarily urban and resort upper upscale hotels in the United States.

