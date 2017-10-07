Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $461,000 in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) Stock

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Tabula Rasa Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 825,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 782,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 235,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ TRHC) traded up 2.22% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 52,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $477.61 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $28.53.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Tabula Rasa Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS AG lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 903,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $428,080. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (Tabula Rasa), formerly CareKinesis, Inc, is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and manage risk. The Company delivers its solutions through a suite of technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management, which includes bundled prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging services for client populations with complex prescription needs.

