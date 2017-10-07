Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,395 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blueport Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get Tempur Sealy International Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/intrinsic-edge-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-18395-tempur-sealy-international-inc-tpx.html.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) traded down 1.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 563,579 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.65 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 617.75% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.