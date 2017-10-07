Intrexon Corporation’s (XON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrexon Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Intrexon Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon Corporation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon Corporation in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intrexon Corporation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.20.

Get Intrexon Corporation alerts:

Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) traded down 5.98% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,135 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.31 billion. Intrexon Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Intrexon Corporation had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corporation will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intrexon Corporation’s (XON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/intrexon-corporations-xon-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-northland-securities.html.

In related news, Director Robert B. Shapiro acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,247.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,827.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 144,569 shares of company stock worth $2,719,429 in the last three months. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intrexon Corporation by 60.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Intrexon Corporation by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. National Planning Corp raised its position in Intrexon Corporation by 13.4% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 12,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intrexon Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intrexon Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrexon Corporation Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation (Intrexon) forms collaborations to create biologically-based products and processes using synthetic biology. The Company’s domestic operations are in California, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia, and its primary international operations are in Belgium and Hungary. The Company designs, builds and regulates gene programs, which are deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences that consist of genetic components.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.