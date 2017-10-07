International Personal Finance Plc (IPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 186 at Liberum Capital

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 186 ($2.47) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.33 ($3.24).

Shares of International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) traded up 1.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 197.25. 628,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 438.29 million. International Personal Finance Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 141.43 and a 52-week high of GBX 318.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £31,020.60 ($41,146.84).

International Personal Finance Plc Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

