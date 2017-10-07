Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an underweight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.60.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) traded down 3.910% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.915. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,416 shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 billion.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.16. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.24% and a negative net margin of 543.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 459.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($13.98) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO David Shapiro sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $146,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $90,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,920 shares of company stock worth $672,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,750,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,094,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,035,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,449,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,797,000 after buying an additional 57,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after buying an additional 54,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

