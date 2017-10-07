Intel Corporation (INTC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INTC. Vetr upgraded Intel Corporation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Intel Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Intel Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Intel Corporation (INTC) traded up 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,887,536 shares. The stock has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel Corporation’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $73,486.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,774.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,072,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,753,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $99,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 654.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,433,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $195,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 133,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 111,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

